Revealed: Universities where students lets yield over 6%

17/08/2020
Renting to students is a specialist landlord sector but the returns can be very appealing
Landlords renting properry to students at the University of Dundee currently achieve the UK’s best return, according to Howsy, with rental yields surrounding the university’s campus in the DD1 postcode as high as 7.2%.

The lettings management platform looked at the top 50 universities across the UK and the current rental yields available in the immediate vicinity of each campus. The research shows that on average, university rental yields sit at 4.4% across the UK.

North of the border

Scottish universities account for the top three best buy-to-let uni campuses. The University of Aberdeen ranks second with an average rental yield in the AB24 postcode coming in at 6.8%, while the University of Strathclyde and the G1 postcode rank third with an average rental yield of 6.6%.

Outside of Scotland, the University of Leicester is the best buy-to-let option in England, with a current average yield of 6.6% in the LE1 postcode.

Birmingham’s Aston University also ranks high (6.5%) along with the University of Leeds (6.41%), Nottingham Trent University (6.4%), Newcastle University (6.3%) and the University of Liverpool (6.1%).

Founder and CEO of Howsy, Calum Brannan, said: “Many students will be searching for accommodation now that they know where they stand with their results and this huge influx of demand is very positive news for buy-to-let landlords in uni towns across the UK.

“With many of the top universities not only attracting the best students but also providing rental yields way above the UK average, a university buy-to-let could be the key to a profitable investment in what are otherwise tough times for landlords at present.”



