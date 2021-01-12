 + +
Students offered rent reductions

Written by: Emma Lunn
12/01/2021
With teaching mainly online and many students back in the family home, some are now having their rent refunded
The two large-scale university accommodation providers have agreed to offer rent refunds to students whose returns to campus have been delayed due to Covid-19.

Unite is offering a 50% rental discount for eligible students for a four-week period from 18 January to 14 February 2021.

Eligible students can also participate in a four-week extension to the end of their tenancy at no extra charge. This is so they can finish any studies, carry on with part-time work, or spend summer in their university city.

Student Roost is offering a discount of up to six weeks’ rent to residents who haven’t been able to travel back to university this term because of the national restrictions.

Are you eligible for a Unite rent discount?

Students will be eligible for a rent reduction from Unite if they pay rent directly to Unite Students, are not currently living in their Unite Students property, and won’t be returning to the property between 18 January 2021 and 14 February 2021. All rent payments must be up to date.

Students applying for the discount will receive a link to a web form sometime between now and 22 January. They need to fill in the form and submit it. Unite will then confirm whether or not they are eligible and apply any discount by the end of March 2021.

Are you eligible for a Student Roost discount?

Student Roost says students can get a full rental refund for up to six weeks as long as they have been away from the property since 5 January 2021, are affected by the current government advice not to travel, and are up to date with rental payments.

To apply for the Student Roost discount, students need to apply using an online form by 23:59 on 25 January. All its residents have been emailed the link. Rent refunds will be given as credit and the balance deducted from future rent payments.

