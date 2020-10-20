Tenants: Don’t make this common mistake!

Many renters think they don't need home insurance, but contents cover is still highly recommended

When you rent a property, the landlord is responsible for arranging and paying for buildings cover, which insures against damage to the property and fixtures and fittings.

If it’s furnished, they might have separate insurance for white goods and furniture too, but they won’t hold cover for their tenants’ belongings.

That’s your responsibility, but many renters forget to take this important cover.

Free cover for two months

Halifax is now rewarding renters with 60 days’ free insurance if they take out its Renters Insurance policy.

The policy covers your belongings in the home but, if you have additional items that need cover in and out of the property – such as bikes and mobile phones – they can be added to the policy online with the ‘anywhere cover option’.

Jeremy Ward, head of home insurance at Halifax, said: “We want this introductory offer to make it easy for people to try out our contents insurance cover without any commitment.

“A common perception amongst renters is that they don’t need contents insurance, they think they can’t afford it, or that they don’t even know that they need it. With everything else that’s happening now, it’s easy to see how people might not have the right cover in place.

“However, when you think about the cost of replacing your belongings should the worst happen, you soon realise the importance of contents insurance.

“As we head towards Black Friday, Christmas and New Year sales, it’s likely that people will have more expensive items in their homes. Being able to add or remove items to their policy with the touch of a button should hopefully mean that they have peace of mind during this time.”