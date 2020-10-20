You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Tenants: Don’t make this common mistake!

0
Written by:
20/10/2020
Many renters think they don't need home insurance, but contents cover is still highly recommended
Tenants: Don’t make this common mistake!

When you rent a property, the landlord is responsible for arranging and paying for buildings cover, which insures against damage to the property and fixtures and fittings.

If it’s furnished, they might have separate insurance for white goods and furniture too, but they won’t hold cover for their tenants’ belongings.

That’s your responsibility, but many renters forget to take this important cover.

Free cover for two months

Halifax is now rewarding renters with 60 days’ free insurance if they take out its Renters Insurance policy.

The policy covers your belongings in the home but, if you have additional items that need cover in and out of the property – such as bikes and mobile phones – they can be added to the policy online with the ‘anywhere cover option’.

Jeremy Ward, head of home insurance at Halifax, said: “We want this introductory offer to make it easy for people to try out our contents insurance cover without any commitment.

“A common perception amongst renters is that they don’t need contents insurance, they think they can’t afford it, or that they don’t even know that they need it. With everything else that’s happening now, it’s easy to see how people might not have the right cover in place.

“However, when you think about the cost of replacing your belongings should the worst happen, you soon realise the importance of contents insurance.

“As we head towards Black Friday, Christmas and New Year sales, it’s likely that people will have more expensive items in their homes. Being able to add or remove items to their policy with the touch of a button should hopefully mean that they have peace of mind during this time.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Asking prices reach record high in October

The housing market continues to defy the wider economy, with high demand and confident sellers

Close