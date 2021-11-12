Buy to Let
Tenants: These are the 10 cheapest UK cities to rent in
Stoke-on-Trent is the cheapest city to rent in, according to TheAdvisorCoach.
The finanical firm said that it costs an average of just £489.22 a month to rent a home in the city.
Bradford and Sunderland are the second and third most affordable cities for tenants, with average monthly rent of £537.95 and £568.75.
Below are the top 10 most affordable cities in the UK to rent an apartment, based on average rents:
1. Stoke-on-Trent £489.22
2. Bradford £537.95
3. Sunderland £568.75
4. Blackpool £571.45
5. Doncaster £575.47
6. Wigan £578.75
7. Derby £627.08
8. Dundee £636.43
9. Swansea £657.37
10. Aberdeen £661.87
Most expensive cities to rent
London is the priciest city for tenants to rent an apartment with an average total monthly rent of £2,100.69, over four times that of an apartment in Stoke-on-Trent.
It’s followed by Brighton and Oxford with average monthly rents of £1,403.22 and £1,374.18.
Below are the top 10 most expensive cities in the UK to rent an apartment, based on average rents:
1. London £2,100.69
2. Brighton £1,403.22
3. Oxford £1,374.18
4. Cambridge £1,326.39
5. Reading £1,186.66
6. Poole £1,181.77
7. Bristol £1,135.63
8. Edinburgh £1,053.16
9. Milton Keynes £1,041.17
10. Manchester £969.76