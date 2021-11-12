Tenants: These are the 10 cheapest UK cities to rent in

There's a staggering difference in monthly rent across the UK, but where will you pay the least?

Stoke-on-Trent is the cheapest city to rent in, according to TheAdvisorCoach.

The finanical firm said that it costs an average of just £489.22 a month to rent a home in the city.

Bradford and Sunderland are the second and third most affordable cities for tenants, with average monthly rent of £537.95 and £568.75.

Below are the top 10 most affordable cities in the UK to rent an apartment, based on average rents:

1. Stoke-on-Trent £489.22

2. Bradford £537.95

3. Sunderland £568.75

4. Blackpool £571.45

5. Doncaster £575.47

6. Wigan £578.75

7. Derby £627.08

8. Dundee £636.43

9. Swansea £657.37

10. Aberdeen £661.87

Most expensive cities to rent

London is the priciest city for tenants to rent an apartment with an average total monthly rent of £2,100.69, over four times that of an apartment in Stoke-on-Trent.

It’s followed by Brighton and Oxford with average monthly rents of £1,403.22 and £1,374.18.

Below are the top 10 most expensive cities in the UK to rent an apartment, based on average rents:

1. London £2,100.69

2. Brighton £1,403.22

3. Oxford £1,374.18

4. Cambridge £1,326.39

5. Reading £1,186.66

6. Poole £1,181.77

7. Bristol £1,135.63

8. Edinburgh £1,053.16

9. Milton Keynes £1,041.17

10. Manchester £969.76