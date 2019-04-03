You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

TSB adds cashback buy-to-let deals and cuts rates

0
Written by: John Fitzsimons
03/04/2019
Landlords can get a £300 lump sum on selected buy-to-let deals
TSB adds cashback buy-to-let deals and cuts rates

TSB has launched a new suite of buy-to-let deals, as well as cutting the rates on offer on some of its existing products.

Selected deals have had their interest rates reduced by up to 0.10% with immediate effect. For example, two-year fixed rate buy-to-let remortgage deals start at 1.59 per cent, with a £1,995 fee, available up to 60 per cent of the property’s value.

Alongside the rate cuts, the lender has introduced a range of new landlord remortgage loans with a £300 cashback offer or free legal fees.

These include a fee-free two-year deal at 2.54 per cent, available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Nick Smith, head of mortgages at TSB, said the lender was committed to helping customers to borrow well.

He added: “The interest rate reductions on some of our products is also great news for landlords looking to guarantee their mortgage repayments for a set period of time, allowing them to better plan their investments, through our intermediary channels.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Retired households pay almost a third of income in taxes

And those earning the least pay out the highest proportion of their income in tax

Close