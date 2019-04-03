TSB adds cashback buy-to-let deals and cuts rates

Landlords can get a £300 lump sum on selected buy-to-let deals

TSB has launched a new suite of buy-to-let deals, as well as cutting the rates on offer on some of its existing products.

Selected deals have had their interest rates reduced by up to 0.10% with immediate effect. For example, two-year fixed rate buy-to-let remortgage deals start at 1.59 per cent, with a £1,995 fee, available up to 60 per cent of the property’s value.

Alongside the rate cuts, the lender has introduced a range of new landlord remortgage loans with a £300 cashback offer or free legal fees.

These include a fee-free two-year deal at 2.54 per cent, available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Nick Smith, head of mortgages at TSB, said the lender was committed to helping customers to borrow well.

He added: “The interest rate reductions on some of our products is also great news for landlords looking to guarantee their mortgage repayments for a set period of time, allowing them to better plan their investments, through our intermediary channels.”