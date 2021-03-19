 + +
TSB overhauls residential and buy-to-let rates

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
19/03/2021
The lender has reduced some of its mortgage rates by up to 0.95 percentage points
TSB has changed rates on two of its £1,495 fee residential mortgage products while slashing rates on some of its buy-to-let deals.

The lender has cut its two-fixed residential remortgage at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £1,495 fee by 0.1 per cent to 1.09 per cent.

However, the five-year version with five-year early repayment charges has been increased by 0.1 per cent 1.29 per cent.

Prior to the move, the two products had been on the same rate despite the difference of three years in fixed period.

Meanwhile, on its buy-to-let offering, the lender has cut the rate on its two-year fix for purchase and remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with no fee by 0.2 per cent to 2.19 per cent.

Again, this was previously at the same rate as its five-year version.

And TSB has slashed its 10-year fixes for purchase and remortgage at 60 per cent LTV by up to 0.95 per cent.

The £995 fee version is at 2.54 per cent and the fee free option is at 2.64 per cent.

+ +