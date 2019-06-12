You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Average lifetime mortgage rate dips below 5% for first time

0
Written by:
12/06/2019
Increased demand from borrowers had led to more deals, driving down the cost of borrowing in later life
Average lifetime mortgage rate dips below 5% for first time

The average lifetime mortgage rate has dropped below 5% for the first time on record, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider also said the number of equity release deals has risen, giving more choice to potential later life borrowers.

The average equity release rate for fixed and variable rate mortgages now stands at 4.99%, down from 5.10% a year ago and 6.11% five years ago. There are now 207 lifetime equity release deals, up from 164 a year ago and just 48 five years ago.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “While rate alone should not be the deciding factor when choosing a lifetime mortgage, it is still a positive indicator that competition is rife in the market. The whole package of an equity release deal must be weighed up, especially any fees included. As 66% of the market charges a product fee, borrowers need to be wary of the upfront cost of any deal.

“The reasons why borrowers choose an equity release deal can vary. Whether it be to fund any gap for later life care costs, to reduce the blow of an Inheritance Tax bill, or just to make retirement more comfortable, it is vital consumers get independent financial advice to ensure it is right for them.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Which is cheaper – renting or buying a home?

Buying a property isn't accessible to everyone, but how much does renting really cost?

Close