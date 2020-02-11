You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Eight in 10 choose equity release to avoid downsizing

0
Written by:
11/02/2020
Some prefer to release equity from their home with a mortgage than downsize to a cheaper property
Eight in 10 choose equity release to avoid downsizing

Four in five equity release customers wanted to stay in their home rather than downsize, according to Standard Life and Age Partnership.

The equity release firms found that downsizing didn’t appeal for a host of reasons.

Nearly 10% of equity release borrowers were put off downsizing because of the costs involved – in particular Stamp Duty. In 2018 the average cost to buy and sell a property in the UK was £10,210 which includes an average bill of £1,800 for Stamp Duty.

Others stated that they struggled to find another location or property they wanted to move from their existing home to. This was the case for 4% of respondents.

Guarantees with equity release

The no-negative-equity guarantee included with equity release gave many borrowers the reassurance that their estate would never owe more than the value of their property.

The research showed that 71% of people claimed the guarantee influenced their decision to take out equity release. All equity release plans approved by the Equity Release Council include this guarantee, which ensures those releasing equity will never owe more than their home’s value.

Laura Laidlaw, head of customer communications at Standard Life, said: “For an increasing number of people, property – often the home they live in – could be the answer to freeing up extra money. Either to supplement income in later life or to gift to loved ones.

“Our research would suggest that the emotional aspect of remaining in your home is what leads many to opt for equity release. A lack of supply, the pressure of moving and the costs of downsizing mean for many, it is not always a practical choice.”

“Having a good understanding of the wide range of available options will go a long way to helping those nearing or in retirement do what is right for them. Anyone looking to use their homes for extra income should speak to experts for guidance on what could be right for them.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
mortgage
Rates fall on 5% deposit mortgages, as competition hots up

A rise in product numbers has pushed prices down for those who want to borrow 95% of the property's value

Close