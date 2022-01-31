You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Equity release borrowers have new right to make repayments

0
Written by:
31/01/2022
All members of the Equity Release Council must now allow borrowers to partially repay their mortgage as part of the trade association's standards
Equity release borrowers have new right to make repayments

All equity release customers taking out lifetime mortgages with firms that are part of the Equity Release Council will be guaranteed the right to make penalty free partial repayments of their loans.

It means new customers can not only reduce their borrowing, but offset the interest, without making any ongoing commitment to further repayments.

The fifth product standard is being introduced from 28 March 2022. It is added to the current four standards below, ensuring customers of Council members can rely on:

  • Fixed or capped interest rates for life
  • The right to remain in their homes for life, until they pass away or move into long-term care, with no obligation to make ongoing repayments
  • Guaranteed protection against owing more than the value of their home (the No Negative Equity Guarantee)
  • The right to move their loans to a suitable property when moving home, subject to lending criteria.

David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, said: “Updating our standards to lock down the ability to make partial repayments on lifetime mortgages – an innovative feature that has become increasingly common in recent years – provides flexibility for consumers and ensures the sector continues to evolve to meet changing demographic needs.

“As recent years have reminded us, people’s circumstances can change and customers who find they can use earnings, savings or an inheritance to reduce their borrowing in later life will be able to do so without incurring early repayment charges.

“Introducing a fifth product standard is the latest milestone in a decades-long commitment to robust consumer safeguards.”

Kay Westgarth, head of sales at Standard Life Home Finance, added: “The introduction of a fifth standard is to be celebrated as it will allow customers to better manage their borrowing and ensure that products work for their individual circumstances. It is this type of innovation that will ensure we see another thirty years of growth and change for this vibrant market.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.