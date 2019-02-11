You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Leeds Building Society launches fee-free retirement mortgage

0
Written by:
11/02/2019
Retirement-interest only mortgages are growing in popularity, as older borrowers embrace later life lending
Leeds Building Society launches fee-free retirement mortgage

Leeds Building Society has launched a fee-free fixed rate Retirement Interest Only mortgage.

The no-fee, five-year 3.83% fixed rate is available up to 55% LTV (loan to value) and comes with a free standard valuation.

Earlier this month the mutual also launched a 10-year Retirement Interest-Only product, which remains the only 10-year product in the market.

Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s director of products, said: “We continue to use our experience and expertise within the interest only market to refine and improve our Retirement Interest Only offering.

“Our new product is the only no fee fixed rate Retirement Interest Only mortgage available in the market and follows hot on the heels of the introduction of our market-first 10 year product.

“We continually keep our mortgage range under review and these products are the latest examples of our commitment to offering more choice to consumers, particularly those less well served by the wider market.”

Retirement range in full

Longer-term fixed rate products in Leeds Building Society’s Retirement Interest-Only range include:

  • A 3.62% five-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate
  • A 3.74% five-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate with £500 cashback
  • A 3.99% 10-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate
  • A 4.09% 10-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate with £500 cashback.

Each is available up to 55% LTV and has a £999 product fee.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
fixed rate
Now you can choose from a record number of fixed rate deals

With over 5,200 fixed rate mortgage products on the market, borrowers have their pick of the bunch if they are...

Close