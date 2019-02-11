Leeds Building Society launches fee-free retirement mortgage

Retirement-interest only mortgages are growing in popularity, as older borrowers embrace later life lending

Leeds Building Society has launched a fee-free fixed rate Retirement Interest Only mortgage.

The no-fee, five-year 3.83% fixed rate is available up to 55% LTV (loan to value) and comes with a free standard valuation.

Earlier this month the mutual also launched a 10-year Retirement Interest-Only product, which remains the only 10-year product in the market.

Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s director of products, said: “We continue to use our experience and expertise within the interest only market to refine and improve our Retirement Interest Only offering.

“Our new product is the only no fee fixed rate Retirement Interest Only mortgage available in the market and follows hot on the heels of the introduction of our market-first 10 year product.

“We continually keep our mortgage range under review and these products are the latest examples of our commitment to offering more choice to consumers, particularly those less well served by the wider market.”

Retirement range in full

Longer-term fixed rate products in Leeds Building Society’s Retirement Interest-Only range include:

A 3.62% five-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate

A 3.74% five-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate with £500 cashback

A 3.99% 10-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate

A 4.09% 10-year Retirement Interest Only fixed rate with £500 cashback.

Each is available up to 55% LTV and has a £999 product fee.