You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Leeds Building Society launches RIO cashback and fee-free deals

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
03/12/2019
The Retirement Interest-Only products are an alternative to equity release for those who can afford monthly repayments
Leeds Building Society launches RIO cashback and fee-free deals

Leeds Building Society has offered the first Retirement Interest Only (RIO) mortgage with cashback and no product fee.

The new RIO mortgages with £500 cashback and no product fee are:

• 3.94 per cent two-year fixed rate, with a discounted rate for the following three years
• 3.99 per cent five-year fixed rate
• 4.24 per cent ten-year fixed rate.

Each is available up to 55 per cent LTV and comes with a free standard valuation.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “RIO is still a new and very much developing market since coming into existence last year.

“For that reason we continue to refine and build on our proposition as we learn more about the needs of this group of borrowers.”

A recent Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that 660 RIO loans had been completed by lenders since March 2018.

Strict affordability rules attached to the loans, whereby joint applicants must be able to support the mortgage on a single income, have been blamed for the low uptake of deals.

Leeds Building Society accepts RIO applications from borrowers aged between 55 and 80.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
10-year high for affordable housing starts

More homes are being built, as the government tries to tackle Britain's broken housing market

Close