You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Longer-term mortgages and high first-time buyer age set to eat into pensions

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
21/04/2022
First-time buyers could be repaying their homeloan into retirement, hampering their ability to save into a pension
Longer-term mortgages and high first-time buyer age set to eat into pensions

The increasing age of the first-time buyer, along with trend of longer-term mortgages, could mean that borrowers will be paying mortgages into their retirement and could negatively impact the amount they could save.

According to data from Trussle, the average age of the first-time buyer has risen to 32, up from 29 a decade ago.

The broker said this was “unsurprising” due to house price inflation, adding that this could be further aggravated by the cost of living crisis.

Trussle added that first-time buyers have increasingly been opting for longer-term mortgages, with Office for National Statistics figures showing 63,158 35-year mortgages were taken out by first-time buyers. This is a 75 per cent year-on-year increase.

The broker explained that because of this, first-time buyers will repay more over the course of the mortgage term, although their monthly repayments may be more affordable in the short-term.

The retirement age has also continued to grow, with state pension age set to reach 67 by 2028.

Trussle said these factors mean borrowers could be paying off their mortgages for longer, which could impact how much they are able to save for retirement. It added that it could be likely that borrowers could even be paying their mortgage during retirement.

It recommended making overpayments, saying this could cut the term and reduce the overall cost. The firm said overpaying by just £50 a month could reduce mortgage terms by two years and save £5,000.

Amanda Aumonier, head of mortgage operations at Trussle, said: “This is an alarming trend that has been brewing for years. When purchasing a home, buyers naturally think about the here and now, which typically means looking for ways to keep their payments as low as possible.

“But, while taking out a longer term mortgage can be an effective way to keep short term costs low, you will end up paying more back in the long term. Not only this, but you could also still be paying off your mortgage during a period of life when your income begins to drop.”

She added that housing affordability had been “spiralling for years”, which meant first-time buyers could struggle to get on the property ladder.

“We have also taken a short-term approach into calculating the impact of soaring house prices. This new data shows that the ramifications will reverberate for decades to come and will lead to consequences not yet accounted for. If this trend is to be addressed, we will need to see urgent action on affordability today,” she said.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/