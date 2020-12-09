First Time Buyers
£750 cashback boost from Yorkshire Building Society
Borrowers with a 10% deposit have received a further boost from Yorkshire Building Society, which has added cashback to its 90% mortgage range, as well as reduced fees.
The mutual currently offers two and five-year fixed rate mortgages for homebuyers, movers and remortgagors borrowing 90% of the property’s value, but has improved its offering with the additional features.
The fixed rate mortgages come with a free standard valuation, a reduced product fee of £495 and £750 cashback on completion.
Remortgagors also benefit from paid legal fees.
Rate cuts
The building society has also cut rates for borrowers with a slightly larger deposit.
Its 85% loan-to-value mortgage range now includes a fee-free two-year fixed rate mortgage at 3.12% and a five-year fixed rate mortgage at 3.15%. These mortgages are only available to homebuyers and come with a free standard valuation.
Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re committed to supporting people with smaller deposits get on to, or move up, the property ladder and are really pleased to be able to improve our 90% LTV mortgage range.
“We know the upfront costs of buying a home can be significant so hope the addition of cashback and lower or no product fees will give those with smaller deposits some further help at this time.”