£750 cashback boost from Yorkshire Building Society

09/12/2020
The mutual has strengthened its mortgage range for borrowers with relatively modest deposits of 10% and 15%
Borrowers with a 10% deposit have received a further boost from Yorkshire Building Society, which has added cashback to its 90% mortgage range, as well as reduced fees.

The mutual currently offers two and five-year fixed rate mortgages for homebuyers, movers and remortgagors borrowing 90% of the property’s value, but has improved its offering with the additional features.

The fixed rate mortgages come with a free standard valuation, a reduced product fee of £495 and £750 cashback on completion.

Remortgagors also benefit from paid legal fees.

Rate cuts

The building society has also cut rates for borrowers with a slightly larger deposit.

Its 85% loan-to-value mortgage range now includes a fee-free two-year fixed rate mortgage at 3.12% and a five-year fixed rate mortgage at 3.15%. These mortgages are only available to homebuyers and come with a free standard valuation.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re committed to supporting people with smaller deposits get on to, or move up, the property ladder and are really pleased to be able to improve our 90% LTV mortgage range.

“We know the upfront costs of buying a home can be significant so hope the addition of cashback and lower or no product fees will give those with smaller deposits some further help at this time.”

