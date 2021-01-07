 + +
You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

First-time buyer market shrinks 12 per cent following stamp duty holiday

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
07/01/2021
Nine out of 10 homebuyers benefitted from the stamp duty holiday last year, but the tax break ends in March
First-time buyer market shrinks 12 per cent following stamp duty holiday

The first-time buyer market contracted by 12 per cent between July and December compared to the year before as demand from second-steppers surged amid the stamp duty holiday.

According to analysis from Reallymoving, those getting onto the property ladder still accounted for more than half the market in 2020 with a 51 per cent share.

However, this was a drop on the 56 per cent segment first-time buyers made up in 2019.

A large share of new homeowners also made use of government help, with 46 per cent using the Help to Buy scheme to purchase their first property.

Pre-Christmas rush

December was the busiest month for home moves last year as the tax break resulted in a 39 per cent fall in moving costs.

Reallymoving found that last year was one of the cheapest periods to move home for those buying and selling at the same time. Before the stamp duty holiday came into effect, the average cost to move was £10,911. This dropped to £6,669 after the tax relief.

Nine out of 10 homebuyers benefitted from the stamp duty holiday last year, and the proportion of first-time buyers liable to pay the tax bill fell from 25 per cent to five per cent.

Although the overall cost of moving fell, other expenses such as legal fees rose because of the increases in house prices in England and Wales which rose from £292,819 in January to £352,239 in December.

Those buying and selling a home typically paid £1,682 in legal fees following the announcement, including expenses and disbursements which was a 15 per cent increase, while first-time buyers paid £1,100 on average, a rise of 11 per cent.

House prices to fall

Reallymoving expects the house price growth to reverse in the first quarter of this year and based on agreed sales, the firm has predicted prices will drop 1.2 per cent in January and 2.5 per cent in February.

First-time buyers continued to pay the least for their homes at an average of £262,180. On average, home movers sold their properties for £313,149 and purchased a new home for £379,191.

Rob Houghton, CEO of Reallymoving, said: “The property market took us on a rollercoaster in 2020, from shock and despair when thousands of home movers were forced to press pause back in March, to the extraordinary resurgence in demand that began in the early summer and continued right through to the end of the year.

“Never before has the Friday before Christmas been the busiest day for home moves.”

However, Houghton added that the drop in first-time buyers in the market last year was concerning.

He said: “They largely didn’t benefit from the stamp duty holiday and faced huge challenges securing finance as higher loan-to-value mortgages disappeared overnight and several high street lenders banned gifted deposits.

“Yet there are reasons to be optimistic that 2021 could see a reversal in fortunes for first-time Buyers as lenders return to the market, competition for homes is reduced and price inflation readjusts downwards.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Half a million renters are now in arrears

The Government has been warned there could be thousands of evictions in the Spring if it doesn't offer more support...

Close
+ +