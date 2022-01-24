You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

First-time buyer numbers soared 35% in 2021

0
Written by:
24/01/2022
House prices rose last year but a record number of first-time buyers were able to get onto the ladder
First-time buyer numbers soared 35% in 2021

Last year saw first-time buyer numbers rise at a record rate (up 35%) to 409,370, according to Halifax, despite challenges around affordability due to high house prices.

The lender said that first-time buyer numbers have more than doubled since 2009.

The average buyer in 2021 was 32 years old and put down a £53,935 deposit on a first property costing £264,140.

Each region of the UK saw a rise in the number of new buyers in the market last year.

The biggest increase was in London, where numbers rose 49%. The smallest, Scotland, still saw
an increase by a quarter (24%).

Affordability pressures

The price of an average first-time buyer home is more than four times the average income in all but 15 local authorities (LAs) around the UK.

The least affordable LA is the London borough of Brent, where first homes are 12.3 times average earnings, while the most affordable is Clackmannanshire in Scotland, where it is just three times.

The average price to earnings ratio for UK first-time buyers now stands at 6.9 times income.

Esther Dijkstra, mortgage director at Halifax, said: “There were a number of factors influencing home buying decisions in 2021. While working from home and the ‘race for space’ was key for many, particularly movers, it’s clear that the Stamp Duty holiday increased the availability of first-rung homes as others moved up the ladder.

“Lifestyles have changed; over time more people have chosen to go on to higher education, go travelling, or move around for work, which are all factors in the increase in first-time buyer age.

However, undoubtedly, the biggest drivers are the cost of homes and the need to save a significant deposit to get on the housing ladder.

“In 2021, the increase in average house price to £264,140, combined with difficulties in raising a deposit, meant that the gap between purchase price and deposit widened in every region in the UK.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.