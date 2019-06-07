You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Govt suggests using pensions to fund first-time buys

0
Written by:
07/06/2019
Housing secretary James Brokenshire MP has proposed that first-time buyers should be allowed to dip into their pension pots to fund deposits for buying a home.
Govt suggests using pensions to fund first-time buys

 

The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup was offering “some personal ideas” to Conservative party leadership contenders on how to “empower consumers in the housing market”.

“We should be looking at allowing an individual to use part of their pension pot as a deposit on a first-time house purchase,” Brokenshire said.

“We should be changing the necessary regulations to allow this to happen – protecting the integrity of pension investments but allowing lenders to innovate and design new products to bring this opportunity to consumers,” he added.

The idea was met with dismay by opposition MPs.

Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and shadow minister for the cabinet office, said: “One of the most idiotic policy ideas, even by Conservative standards.”

Brokenshire was addressing the centre-right think tank Policy Exchange on 3 June.

The UK already has the Help to Buy ISA, which will close to new openings on 30 November, and the Lifetime ISA, which both support people saving for their first property.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Labour proposes tightening mortgage lending

The Labour Party has published a proposal for housing and land reform which recommends far tighter controls on mortgage lending...

Close