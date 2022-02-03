You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Halifax launches First Homes products

0
Written by: Samantha Downes
03/02/2022
First-time buyers purchasing a property through the First Homes scheme can get a 30% discount from the market value
Halifax launches First Homes products

Halifax has launched two first-time buyer products which can be used as part of the government’s First Homes scheme.

The products include a two-year fixed rate at 2.12 per cent, and a five-year fixed rate at 2.13 per cent. Both have no fee and come with £250 cashback if green.

The First Homes scheme launched in June last year. It aims to help key workers and other first-time buyers get on the housing ladder by allowing them to buy homes with up to a 30 per cent market price discount.

After the discount has been applied, the first sale must be at a price no higher than £250,000, or £420,000 in Greater London.

Lenders offering First Homes mortgages, all at around 90 to 95 per cent loan to value, include Chorley Building Society, Darlington Building Society, Dudley Building Society, Leeds Building Society, Mansfield Building Society, Nationwide Building Society, Skipton Building Society and Newcastle Building Society.

The government has estimated that around 10,000 First Homes will be delivered across the country by 2027 and 2028.

Andrew Mason, head of strategic partnerships and housing, said Halifax was committed to helping first-time buyers get on the housing ladder.

He said: “With our participation in the First Homes scheme, we are able to give extra support to key workers, who do so much for our communities.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.