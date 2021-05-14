 + +
You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Help to Buy surged at the end of 2020

0
Written by:
14/05/2021
The Government's flagship homeownership scheme has so far helped over 300,000 buyers
Help to Buy surged at the end of 2020

There was a 40% rise in properties bought with a Help to Buy loan between 01 October and 31 December 2020 compared to a year earlier, according to government figures.

It said 21,026 properties were bought with an equity loan during the fourth quarter of last year.

But the rise failed to make up for lost sales earlier in the year, with a total 49,714 sales under the scheme in 2020, down 5% from 2019.

That takes the total number of properties bought with a Help to Buy loan since the scheme launched in April 2013 to 313,043.

The vast majority of completions – 82% – are by first-time buyers.

The average property purchased with a Help to Buy loan in the last three months of 2020 cost £320,741.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The speed of price rises means that many of those racing to save a deposit are running to stand still: their target percentage of the property price is still as far out of their reach as ever.

“Those who’ve used Help to Buy loans to overcome the hurdles are storing up a separate problem, because when the loan is eventually repaid to the government, the amount that needs to be paid back depends on the value of the house at that time.

“If you borrow 20% of the purchase price, you repay 20% of the value after five years, so when prices rise, so do your repayments.”

Coles added that those saving to get onto the property ladder could consider a Lifetime ISA, where the Government tops up your savings by 25% to use a deposit for a home.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
house front door
10 quick fixes to make your home more sellable

Make your home shine with these easy wins to show it off in the best light

Close
+ +