You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Help your child onto the ladder AND beat your savings rate

0
Written by:
22/07/2020
Parents can now earn competitive rates of interest on their money while helping their children buy their first home
Help your child onto the ladder AND beat your savings rate

The Bank of Mum and Dad can now help themselves while they support their children onto the ladder, by beating the savings rates available to them on the high street, said Moneyfacts.

It found that many aspiring homeowners are turning to their parents for support buying their first home, especially since low deposit mortgages have been restricted by lenders.

One way parents can help is to put down their own savings as security against the mortgage, held in a savings account with the mortgage lender.

In doing so, they can benefit from more attractive rates than they would otherwise find, said the financial information provider.

Superior savings

Moneyfacts noted that savings rates are low with current average rates across the various types of accounts all below 1% for the first time since records began.

So, while parents may be finding it hard to get a decent savings rate in the current climate, they might find the rates on a guarantor-style mortgage offer a better home for their money – and give their kids a boost onto the ladder.

Here’s how.

The 95% Barclays Family Springboard mortgage for example, is priced at 2.85% for five years and requires the borrower to put down 5% deposit, with their family member then putting a further 10% of the purchase price into a Helpful Start savings account, also for five years.

If all mortgage repayments are met, the helpful family member will receive their money back, with interest at the end of the five years. Currently paying 1.60%, this is 0.10% higher than the top five-year fixed rate bond available on the wider market of 1.50% and higher than best buy instant access savings at 1.15%.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, explained: “With savings rates continuing their downward trajectory, Mum and Dad may be struggling to get a competitive return on their own savings pot at the moment. Here, a guarantor mortgage such as the Barclays Family Springboard mortgage product would be another route that may actually be of benefit to both parties.

“A first-time buyer that takes out the Barclays Family Springboard mortgage could see a monthly reduction in outgoings of £165.24 less per month than they could face on the average rental payment, and over the five-year term lower outgoings to the tune of over £9,000.

“Overall, both the home buyer and the Bank of Mum and Dad could come out of this better off.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Halifax and Santander increase mortgage rates

The lenders have nudged up the cost of mortgage deals for borrowers with a small deposit

Close