You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Lloyds Bank Lend a Hand mortgage temporarily withdrawn

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
11/08/2020
The lender wants to manage its service levels amid high demand for mortgages
Lloyds Bank Lend a Hand mortgage temporarily withdrawn

Lloyds Bank has temporarily withdrawn its family support mortgage deal that allows first-timers to buy a home without a deposit.

The bank has stopped accepting new applications for its Lend a Hand mortgage which allows a family member to deposit 10 per cent of the purchase price into a savings account linked to their child’s mortgage.

This was paying 2.94 per cent interest on the deposit before it was withdrawn.

Lloyds would then advance up to 100 per cent of the purchase price.

The move is a temporary decision made because of current economic uncertainty and to maintain service levels while demand for its mortgage deals remain high.

The removal of the deal is another blow for first-time buyers who have seen 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals disappear from the market.

Conditions on those deals which remain available have also become stricter.

Nationwide returned to the market in July with its 90 per cent LTV range exclusively for first-time buyers but said no more than 25 per cent of the deposit could be gifted by parents.

The Barclays Springboard mortgage, similar to the Lloyds deal, is still available.

Family Building Society brought back its 95 per cent LTV Family mortgage in June. Parents must hand over savings or have a charge on their property to guarantee the loan.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
How much property wealth do you have?

The average homeowner over 50 is sitting on £127,000 equity tied up in their home

Close