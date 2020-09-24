You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Metro Bank relaunches mortgages for borrowers with a 10% deposit

0
Written by: Lana Clements
24/09/2020
The lender is offering a fixed mortgage up to 90% of the property's value
Metro Bank relaunches mortgages for borrowers with a 10% deposit

Metro Bank has dipped its toe back into high loan to value (LTV) lending with the launch of a new five-year fix for borrowers with a 10 per cent deposit.

The lender is offering 3.99 per cent fixed for five years with a £999 fee for new purchases.

Remortgages are also available but at a higher rate of 4.24 per cent.

Applications for further advances over 80 per cent LTV will not be accepted, and Metro is also declining customers who are on or have recently been furloughed.

Jeremy Cook, head of corporate relationships mortgages at Metro Bank, said: “We’re pleased to reintroduce our five-year fixed rate mortgages at 90 per cent LTV.

“There are lots of customers with smaller deposits looking for a mortgage at the moment, and we’re thrilled to support them as they seek to get on the housing ladder or move home.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sunak announces Winter Economy Plan

The plan includes a new jobs support scheme, more support for businesses, and help for the self-employed

Close