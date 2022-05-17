You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Nearly half of first-time buyers have poor mortgage knowledge

0
Written by:
17/05/2022
A mortgage broker can help you navigate the mortgage maze
Nearly half of first-time buyers have poor mortgage knowledge

Nearly half (46%) of first-time buyers surveyed say they know nothing or very little about mortgages, according to research from Nottingham Building Society.

The mutual said that 15% of those surveyed who are planning to buy their first home confirm they know nothing about mortgages, and 31% say they know very little about them.

When it comes to arranging a mortgage, 18% said they will only consider one from their main bank or building society.

Nearly one in four (38%) say they will use a mortgage broker who can search the entire market, and 31% plan to use an adviser recommended to them by someone they know.

Decent deposit

Despite their overall lack of knowledge, many first-time buyers do realise the importance of having a large deposit, according to the research.

Some 7% have set a target of securing a deposit of 30% or more, 21% want 20% or more and 36% want a
deposit of at least 10%. Just 13% are aiming for a deposit of 5%, and 23% are targeting between 5%
and 10%.

Nearly 8% of aspiring first-time buyers currently have £50,000 or more saved as a deposit, and 13%
have between £20,000 and £50,000.

Iain Kirkpatrick, chief customer officer at The Nottingham, said: “It’s encouraging to see that so many of those planning to buy their first home understand the importance of having a healthy deposit.

“However, it is concerning to see so many admit they don’t know enough about mortgages generally, and how to find the best deal.

“Seeking independent advice from an expert adviser can be the key to understanding more and could also save thousands of pounds in repayments.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.