One in four aren’t confident applying for a mortgage

Mortgages can be complex, so it's no wonder many of us are unclear about how to get one

A quarter (25%) of Brits said they don’t feel confident when it comes to applying for a mortgage, according to the life insurance team at Comparethemarket.

The comparison site surveyed adults to see what life tasks they are most unsure about, and getting a mortgage was one of them.

Younger adults, ages 18 – 24, were found to be the least comfortable applying for a mortgage.

Over a fifth (22%) also said they wouldn’t be confident in setting up life insurance and 20% are unsure when it comes to applying to rent a property and budgeting their finances.

Regional differences

Below are the cities that feel least confident about applying for a mortgage:

1. Bristol (32%)

= Cardiff (32%)

2. London (28%)

3. Manchester (26%)

= Glasgow (26%)

4. Liverpool (25%)

= Leeds (25%)

= Belfast (25%)

= Nottingham (25%)

5. Birmingham (23%)

Desire to buy a home

When asked what they think is the sign of a ‘successful’ adult, financial independence came out on top among respondents (39%).

This is followed by owning your own home (36%) and being able to budget efficiently (31%).