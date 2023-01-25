First Time Buyers
One in four aren’t confident applying for a mortgage
A quarter (25%) of Brits said they don’t feel confident when it comes to applying for a mortgage, according to the life insurance team at Comparethemarket.
The comparison site surveyed adults to see what life tasks they are most unsure about, and getting a mortgage was one of them.
Younger adults, ages 18 – 24, were found to be the least comfortable applying for a mortgage.
Over a fifth (22%) also said they wouldn’t be confident in setting up life insurance and 20% are unsure when it comes to applying to rent a property and budgeting their finances.
Regional differences
Below are the cities that feel least confident about applying for a mortgage:
1. Bristol (32%)
= Cardiff (32%)
2. London (28%)
3. Manchester (26%)
= Glasgow (26%)
4. Liverpool (25%)
= Leeds (25%)
= Belfast (25%)
= Nottingham (25%)
5. Birmingham (23%)
Desire to buy a home
When asked what they think is the sign of a ‘successful’ adult, financial independence came out on top among respondents (39%).
This is followed by owning your own home (36%) and being able to budget efficiently (31%).