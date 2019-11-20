Revealed: affordable property hotspots with the best broadband

Broadband is increasingly important to homebuyers, and new research show there's no property premuim for high-speed internet

Walton in Liverpool is the best place to get fast broadband and a good value property, according to research by Springbok Properties.

The estate agent looked at where across the nation is the best value for a combination of both house price affordability and broadband speed.

Walton came out on top with an average broadband speed of 61.3 and an average house price of just £75,000, which means homeowners pay just £1,223 in property prices for every Mbps.

Homebuyers are pay an average £5,324 in house price costs for every one of the average 48.79 megabytes per second of broadband speed.

Kingston upon Hull East was the next best value (£1,253), with Burnley (£1,585), Great Grimsby (£1,605) and Aberavon (£1,624) also hitting the sweet spot, with a mix of house price value and broadband speed.

At the other end of the table, London and Westminster rank as the worst for broadband property price value. With an average house price of £1,115,000 and a slow average broadband speed of 24Mbps, it costs home buyers £46,458 in property prices for every Mbps of broadband speed.

London dominates the worst value areas with Kensington, Westminster North, Chelsea and Fulham and Bermondsey and Old Southwark among the worst value.

Pay less, get better broadband

Overall, homes with the best broadband speed are the cheapest, according to the research. The lowest average house price is found in areas with the highest broadband speed, an average of £189,077 for homes with 70+mbps.

On a regional level, London is also the worst value at £9,066 for each Mbps, while the North East provides the best value at £2,670 for each Mbps.

CEO of Springbok Properties, Shepherd Ncube, said: “Broadband has become such an integral part of our day to day lives that it now influences everything from political promises to home buyer choice, but while good broadband can clearly influence a buyer’s decision, it seems that the homes that benefit from the fastest speeds are actually the most affordable of them all.

“This suggests that although broadband speed is important, it isn’t the most influential bargaining chip when it comes to negotiating price as long as you aren’t stuck in the dark ages or in a Wifi blackspot.”