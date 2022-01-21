You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

The most affordable places to buy a home in each region

0
Written by:
21/01/2022
Rising prices create a huge challenge for first-time buyers, but there are 'relatively' affordable areas in every region
The most affordable places to buy a home in each region

East Ayrshire in Scotland is the most affordable place in Britain to buy a home, according to Nationwide.

The building society said that average first-time buyer house prices there are just 2.4 times average earnings.

Rest of Britain

Copeland is the most affordable area in the North West of England, despite average prices rising 11% over the last year, while County Durham has the lowest house price to earnings ratio in the North East, at 3.1.

In Wales Merthyr Tydfil remains the most affordable local authority and Barnsley is most affordable in Yorkshire and The Humber.

In the West Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent continues to have the lowest house price to earnings ratio at 3.8. Meanwhile, in the East Midlands, the district of Bolsover remains the most affordable and also lowest priced area.

On the east coast, Great Yarmouth in Norfolk has the lowest house price to earnings ratio in the East of England region. Swindon remains the most affordable area in the South West, with a house price earnings ratio of 5.4.

Southampton is the most affordable region in the South East region, with average first-time buyer prices 5.6 times average earnings.

FInally, Bromley is the most affordable borough in London, though its house price to earnings ratio of 7.4 is still higher than most local authorities across the country.

Least affordable areas

Kensington and Chelsea remains the least affordable local authority in Britain, with a house price to earnings ratio of 14.7.

The least affordable areas across British regions are:

London: Kensington and Chelsea
South East: Oxford
East of England: Hertsmere
South West: Cotswold
East Midlands: Rutland
West Midlands: Malvern Hills
Yorkshire and the Humber: Ryedale
North West: South Lakeland
Wales: Vale of Glamorgan
Scotland: Edinburgh
North East: North Tyneside

Andrew Harvey, senior economist at Nationwide, said: “Around 45% of authorities now have a house price to earnings ratio of six or more, compared with 35% in 2016.

“Only 14% of localities now have a house price to earnings ratio below four, down from 22% five years ago.

“This helps to illustrate the challenge that many first-time buyers across the country face, in terms of raising a deposit to purchase their first home. Further, the cost of servicing a mortgage as a share of take-home pay is now above its long-run average in the majority of UK regions.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.