You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

The top 10 hardest countries to get on the property ladder

0
Written by:
04/12/2020
The UK doesn't even make the top five most difficult countries to buy your first home
The top 10 hardest countries to get on the property ladder

Switzerland is the most difficult country to get on the ladder, with first-time buyers on average 48 years old before they can buy their first home, according to money.co.uk.

That’s not surprising when you learn the average property price in the country is a whopping £501,000.

The price comparison site conducted a global study to reveal the countries where it’s the toughest for first-time buyers to purchase a property.

It considered the average age of first-time buyers, average property prices, as well as the typical first-time buyer budget and shortfall.

The UK comes sixth in the list of hardest countries to get on the ladder, with an average first-time buyer age of 34 and an average property price of £254,000.

The rest of the top 10 are below:

Top 10 hardest countries to get on the property ladder

Country          Average age of FTB Average Property Price
1 Switzerland    48                 £501,000.00
2 China          29.5               £309,000.00
3 Japan          41                 £391,000.00
4 France         31                 £319,000.00
5 Kenya          35                 £179,000.00
6 UK             34                 £254,000.00
7 Finland        28.8               £241,000.00
8 Czech Republic 41.5               £182,000.00
9 New Zealand    35                 £218,000.00
10 Germany       34                 £247,000.00

At the other end of the scale, Belgium and Iceland have the youngest demographic of first-time buyers, with an average age of 27 years old.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Far fewer borrowers on mortgage holidays, as most resume payments

Nine out of 10 borrowers whose payment pause has ended have been able to starting repaying their mortgage again

Close