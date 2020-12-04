The top 10 hardest countries to get on the property ladder

The UK doesn't even make the top five most difficult countries to buy your first home

Switzerland is the most difficult country to get on the ladder, with first-time buyers on average 48 years old before they can buy their first home, according to money.co.uk.

That’s not surprising when you learn the average property price in the country is a whopping £501,000.

The price comparison site conducted a global study to reveal the countries where it’s the toughest for first-time buyers to purchase a property.

It considered the average age of first-time buyers, average property prices, as well as the typical first-time buyer budget and shortfall.

The UK comes sixth in the list of hardest countries to get on the ladder, with an average first-time buyer age of 34 and an average property price of £254,000.

The rest of the top 10 are below:

Top 10 hardest countries to get on the property ladder

Country Average age of FTB Average Property Price 1 Switzerland 48 £501,000.00 2 China 29.5 £309,000.00 3 Japan 41 £391,000.00 4 France 31 £319,000.00 5 Kenya 35 £179,000.00 6 UK 34 £254,000.00 7 Finland 28.8 £241,000.00 8 Czech Republic 41.5 £182,000.00 9 New Zealand 35 £218,000.00 10 Germany 34 £247,000.00

At the other end of the scale, Belgium and Iceland have the youngest demographic of first-time buyers, with an average age of 27 years old.