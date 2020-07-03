You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Third of young people delay plans to move home

0
Written by: Lana Clements
03/07/2020
Mortgage problems are preventing those who want to move from making that first step onto the housing ladder
Third of young people delay plans to move home

Home hunters under the age of 35 have suffered the biggest impact on plans to move by coronavirus and lockdown, research has found.

More than a third of young people say their move has been delayed, with 30 per cent citing access to a mortgage or difficulties in saving for a deposit as the reason, according to a survey by property website Zoopla.

It comes as the availability of higher loan to value (LTV) mortgages has drastically reduced since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, around a third of home buyers who were hoping to move pre-Covid say plans to move have been delayed but almost nine in 10 intend to go ahead in the next 12 months.

However, coronavirus has altered the priorities of more than half of movers, Zoopla found, with 42 per cent of movers expecting to work from home more often, and 22 per cent listing a home office as a priority.

Around 30 per cent who have pushed back their search said concerns around house prices were behind the delay, with a similar number worried about the economy.

Andy Marshall, chief commercial officer at Zoopla, said: “Given the unprecedented impact of coronavirus, it’s to be expected that home buyers and sellers will have reordered their priorities and what they are looking for from their next home move.

“It’s reassuring to see that 86 per cent of those who had planned to move before lockdown still intend to go ahead with their plans in the near term.

“Without doubt, lockdown put the functionality of many homes under pressure, and many homeowners have emerged with a revised list of requirements that they’re looking for a new home to fulfil – as well as a need to move, fast.

“With more Brits looking to travel into the office less often, while socialising at home more, expectations of what a home can deliver look likely to be greater than ever.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
house prices
Best buy-to-let locations for overall return revealed

Landlords may look for yield but capital growth matters too, and these places offer the perfect combination

Close