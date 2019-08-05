You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Virgin Money extends shared ownership criteria

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
05/08/2019
The lender has increased its maximum borrowing to 95% of the property's value
Virgin Money extends shared ownership criteria

Virgin Money has extended its shared ownership criteria with a higher loan to value (LTV) and into Wales.

The lender has increased its shared ownership LTV from 90 per cent to 95 per cent of the share purchased, available on flats and houses and including new builds.

It is offering 95 per cent LTV rates across two-, three- and five-year fixed terms, starting from 3.49 per cent with £300 cashback and no product fee.

It has extended the shared ownership proposition into Wales additional to its current availability in England.

As well, Virgin Money has increased its maximum LTV on properties valued between £500,000 and £750,000 to 85 per cent from 80 per cent.

Andrew Asaam, director of mortgages at Virgin Money, said: “We are confident that these enhancements will be very well received and demonstrate our continued commitment to all aspects of the mortgage market.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
‘Win a £2m home for a tenner’: are property raffles worth the bother?

Not all posh property raffles end up giving away a home, so make sure you read the smallprint before you...

Close