Yorkshire Building Society reduces mortgage rates

Yorkshire Building Society has cut rates across its range and launched a new 'best buy' product.

Yorkshire Building Society said it has cut rates by up to 0.2 percentage points in its second rate reduction of the month.

Highlights from the society’s new product range include a ‘best buy’ two-year fixed rate at 4.39% up to 75% of the property’s value, which is for remortgages. The product comes with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal service.

The mutual has also cut its three-year fix to 4.34% from 4.49% up to 75% loan to value (LTV), which is for remortgagors. The deal carries a £1,495 fee and offers a free standard valuation and free remortgage legal service.

Borrowers with a smaller deposit of 10% can access a fee-free five-year fix at 5.24% (reduced from 5.44%) up to 90% LTV, which is for house purchase. This product comes with £2,000 cashback and a free standard valuation.

£5k Deposit Mortgage gets cheaper

The society has also reduced the rate on its £5k Deposit Mortgage five-year fix to 6.24% (from 6.39%).

This mortgage allows borrowers to buy a home worth up to £500,000 with a £5,000 deposit, with no fee and a free standard valuation.

Aidan Smith, product manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to announce our second August rate cut, and particularly pleased that the window of opportunity provided by market conditions has enabled us to lower the cost of our £5k Deposit Mortgage, offering a much-needed helping hand to first-time buyers.

“We’ll continue to closely watch developments with a view to seizing further opportunities to pass on further value wherever possible.”

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, added: “It’s great to see Yorkshire Building Society cut mortgage rates, particularly on deals that offer incentives and are available to borrowers looking to remortgage.

“These are the deals [that] could be in high demand in the months ahead for those coming off a fixed deal, or for those sitting on a variable revert rate and [who] are keen to refinance.”