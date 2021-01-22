 + +
Yorkshire launches new 90% mortgage deals

22/01/2021
The lender has a range of options for those with a 10% deposit , including fee-free deals and lower rate products
Yorkshire Building Society has launched a new range of mortgages aimed at helping borrowers with smaller deposits.

The mutual said it has improved its 90% mortgages, with rates starting from 3.44% for a two-year fixed rate deal. The mortgage comes with £750 cashback, a free standard valuation and a completion fee of £495.

Borrowers with a 10% deposit can fix their rate for five years at 3.54%, with £750 cashback, a free standard valuation and a completion fee of £495.

There’s also a fee-free option at 3.64%, available to fix for five years with £250 cashback on completion and a free standard valuation.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We know different borrowers have different needs when choosing a mortgage so this range deliberately includes a variety of options.

“Offering both fee-free and low fee home loans with a combination of cashback and free standard valuations means people can tailor their mortgage to their circumstances, whether that’s reducing upfront costs or having cash back on completion to go towards furnishing the property.”

