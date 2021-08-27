You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Burglaries on the up as life returns to normal

0
Written by: Emma Lunn
27/08/2021
The lifting of lockdown restrictions means we are spending more time away from home, and burglars are taking advantage
Burglaries on the up as life returns to normal

The number of burglaries is on the rise as people start leaving their homes more often.

Churchill’s Burglary Barometer – a quarterly tracker investigating burglary risk and perceptions – found that police forces reported a 6.2% increase in burglaries in Q2 of 2021 when compared to Q1.

This equates to 3,600 more burglaries between April and June than January to March, and accounts for £169m worth of stolen goods in the same time period.

With millions of Brits now able to socialise and travel again following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the research also shows that a significant number of Brits are concerned by the prospect of being burgled once they start spending more time away from home.

Of the nearly 11 million people planning to go on holiday this summer, 42% are concerned about the prospect of their home being burgled, while 37% of people planning to go out more locally are concerned.

However, the most concerned group are the four million people planning on returning to the workplace, with 69% (2.7 million) saying that they are worried about being burgled.

While not all offices are back operating just yet, a fifth (20%) of people are spending more time out of their homes taking advantage of new freedoms, while the same percentage now expect to go on holiday for a week or more this summer.

Worryingly, 34% of burglaries happen when the resident is in the property, with 22% occurring during the night and 12% during the day when someone is at home. Other opportunistic times are when the occupier is on holiday (19%) or out in the evening (15%).

Churchill’s Burglary Barometer also found that more than a third (37%) of Brits say that they are both unconcerned about the prospect of burglary and that their home is well-protected.

Steven Williams, head of Churchill home insurance, said: “With lockdown restrictions easing it is unsurprising that people are taking advantage and leaving their homes more. Our habits have changed drastically over the past 18 months and we may have become complacent about home security as we have spent so much time there.

“As people prepare to go on holiday and return to the office, we are encouraging them to take the time to look at what security measures they have in place and check simple things – such as doors and windows are locked – before leaving. It is often the simple measures that are the most effective.”

How to stay safe against burglary

* Lock all doors and windows at night or before going out

* Keep all easily accessible, high value items such as wallets, phones and laptops out of sight

* Install security measures such as cameras and alarms

* Make the house look occupied when you go on holiday

* Join Neighbourhood Watch

* Buy home insurance.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
green arrow pointing up
Property market gets ready for September homebuying surge

Residential transactions are set to spike again in September, before the final end of the Stamp Duty holiday

Close
+ +