Cost of home insurance falls as result of lockdown

Home cover claims have fallen since we've spent more time indoors, leading to a fall in the cost of insurance

There’s been a welcome 1.2% fall in average home insurance premiums, according to Consumer Intelligence.

The market research and insight business said the fall in premiums is due to a reduction in break-ins, as a result of the Government’s stay-at-home directive.

The average buildings and contents policy now stands at £145 across the UK.

John Blevins, head of product at Consumer Intelligence said: “No doubt, the current pandemic and resulting lockdown is responsible for these shifts given there is a reduction in overall claims being made.

“With any insurance, claims frequency and severity will dictate pricing movements and as

the world shifts to slowly reducing Covid-19 restrictions we will expect to see small shifts in

pricing as a result.”

Age difference

Across the market, average overall premiums sit at £145, however younger homeowners pay slightly more for their home insurance. The under-50s pay on average, £153 for an annual buildings and contents policy compared to just £132 for the over-50s.

Where you live makes an even bigger difference to the cost of your home cover.

Londoners (£215) are now paying almost 50% more for their home insurance when compared against the UK average (£145).

Homeowners in the North East fork out just £129 for an annual policy, with the South West (£130) and West Midlands (£132) also benefiting from cheaper premiums.

Average premiums

London – £215

West Midlands – £132

Scotland – £142

East Midlands – £135

Wales – £141

South East – £147

Yorkshire and The Humber – £135

North West – £142

South West – £130

North East – £129

Eastern – £140

Hike in accidental damage premiums

Despite the fall in overall home cover costs, it’s not all good news.

The fact that we are spending more time at home means there’s been a rise in claims for accidental damage, leading to an increase in premiums.