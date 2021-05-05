 + +
Don’t forget your garden when you arrange home insurance

05/05/2021
Brits are splurging on their gardens this year but not all have home insurance to cover their new belongings
Nearly a third (30%) of Brits have spent more money on their gardens as a result of lockdown, said Moneysupermarket.

But many have neglected to alter their home insurance to cover their new belongings.

The price comparison site said the average garden now contains £1,262 of goods.

Plants (86%), garden furniture (53%) and outdoor lighting (44%) are the most purchased items, while garden furniture has highest average spend (£84).

No cover

Despite the boom in garden spending, a third of households (32%) haven’t insured garden goods bought in the past year, despite 25% having had items stolen from their garden or shed.

A quarter (24%) of those that experienced garden thefts in the past said that none of the items taken were insured.

Moneysupermarket estimated that over £8.5 billion worth of garden goods could now be uninsured.

Camilla Yates, home insurance expert at Moneysupermarket, said: “With this boom in garden spending it’s important that you keep your valuables safe.

“It’s easy to leave items outside overnight, or assume that your shed is secure, but thieves are increasingly targeting back gardens for expensive bikes and tools, so make sure you’re protected.

“Although standard buildings and contents insurance policies usually include a certain amount of cover for garden items, many people could be leaving themselves exposed so it’s important that you check your policy details to ensure that you’re covered.”

