Don’t make this DIY mistake!

If your home improvement project goes awry, check if you're covered under your home insurance

Social media is now the number one source for DIY-ers looking for tips and tricks (34%), according to Halifax.

But the bank found that seven in ten (69%) are ‘making a hash of the hacks they find online’.

Going it alone

With home improvement tips splashed across the internet, Brits are keen to give DIY projects a go.

The top reason respondents gave for trying an online DIY hack was thinking they can do it themselves for less money than paying a professional, cited by 47%.

For just over a quarter (27%), it’s about being a more conscious consumer, by reusing and revamping instead of buying new.

However, a DIY slip-up could be costly – especially for those who fail to keep their insurer updated.

When DIY goes wrong

More than one in four (27%) who’ve botched a DIY hack were forced to fork out and replace items their efforts left damaged.

A quarter (25%) had to throw something out because it was beyond repair and the same proportion ended up bringing in a professional to fix their blunders (25%).

However, some mishaps, like spilling a tub of paint on a carpet or sofa, could actually be covered under home insurance, especially if you have accidental damage cover. Yet two in five (40%) home renovators did not contact their insurer after a DIY home project went wrong.

A fifth (18%) said they didn’t think their insurer would pay for their mistake. A further 22% were worried it could push up their premiums.

Tim Downes, senior claims manager at Halifax Home Insurance, said: “With ‘how to’ DIY tricks plastered across the internet, it’s no surprise to see homeowners take on increasingly ambitious DIY jobs. Whether you’re trying to save money, jump on the upcycling trend or want a fun project, social media has become a hub of inspiration for home and interiors renovations.

“It’s not always as easy as it looks though, and many enthusiastic amateurs are making a hash of these DIY hacks. Even if it’s partly your fault, your insurer may well cover you for accidental damage. However, not letting your insurer know about certain types of changes could actually invalidate your cover.”