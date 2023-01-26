You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Don’t make this home insurance mistake!

0
Written by:
26/01/2023
Make sure you understand any excess you need to pay in the event of an insurance claim
Don’t make this home insurance mistake!

One in five (21%) people are clueless about how big their insurance bills could be in the event of a claim, said Go.Compare.

The comparison site said that many don’t understand what they may have to pay if they make a claim, because they don’t know the ‘excess’ on their insurance policy.

What is an excess?

Insurance policies often contain a compulsory excess as standard – which stipulates the amount you have to pay from your own pocket if you file a claim with your insurance provider – yet the research shows that many are in the dark about their policy limits.

You can also choose a voluntary excess to reduce your premiums.

Younger generations seem to be more experienced at researching excesses. Only 9% of 18 to 24-year-olds with a contents home policy didn’t know their compulsory and voluntary excesses.

However, older generations were not as knowledgable, as a quarter of 45 to 54-year-olds with contents cover admitted to being clueless about their excesses.

Ceri McMillan, Go.Compare’s home insurance spokesperson, said: “Knowing your voluntary and compulsory excesses is vital, so that you are prepared for any potential costs if you have to make a claim. When it comes to choosing a contents home insurance policy, you should always look closely at the excesses and any other potential fees, and factor these in as you decide if the policy is right for you.

“Choosing lower excesses will mean you have less to pay in the event of a claim, but it will likely increase the cost of your home insurance premium. We always recommend that customers use an online comparison tool, as this is the quickest way to compare options and find the right cover.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/