You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Is your property storm-ready? If not, act now

0
Written by:
26/11/2021
How to prepare your home to better withstand storms and winter weather
Is your property storm-ready? If not, act now

Homeowners are being reminded to make sure their homes are prepared for wintery conditions as the country braces itself for stormy weather.

Halifax Home Insurance had a 42% increase in storm claims between the winter months of 2019 and 2020.

These surged to more than 800 claims in October, representing a 168% increase from the previous year as Storm Aiden swept across the country.

There was also a swell of flood claims with a 167% increase between December 2019 and December 2020.

And with Storm Arwen expected to hit UK shores this weekend, the insurer is urging households to take precautions.

Tim Downes, senior claims manage at the bank, said: “While the weather has been warmer than normal for this time of year, that is soon set to change with a cold snap expected over the weekend.

“Homes are more at risk of storm damage during the winter months as the mercury drops, bringing rain, wind and even snow. That’s why it’s important to make sure homes are properly prepared when the weather takes a turn.

“This includes carrying out essential checks, having a winter weather kit prepared and having the right insurance in place to help protect your home should the weather cause any unexpected damage.”

Top tips for prepping for winter weather

Halifax Home Insurance has published the following helpful advice for households to be ready for stormy weather:

  1. Keep a home emergency kit prepared containing essential items such as torches, tinned food, medication, blankets, warm clothing, home insurance documents and emergency contact details.
  2. Set your thermostat to a minimum temperature around 12°C, even overnight – the heating costs are justified if it avoids a costly pipe freeze. Many thermostats have a winter option that routinely heats the system to keep pipes at the right temperature.
  3. Secure external fittings such as garden lights and hanging plants, and bring any outdoor furniture indoors.
  4. Insulate exposed pipes in basements, attics, garages, kitchen cabinets and on the outside of the property. Use UL-listed heat tape or foam rubber insulation where pipes are exposed to cold moving air.
  5. Charge your mobile phone and save your insurer’s number and any emergency contacts.
  6. Check your insurance cover so you know exactly what you’re covered for and how to get in touch if the worst happens. Take photographs of damaged items as it may help your insurer to settle a claim more quickly.
  7. Keep up-to-date with weather alerts. The Met Office provides live storm updates via Twitter and email.
Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/