Is your property storm-ready? If not, act now

How to prepare your home to better withstand storms and winter weather

Homeowners are being reminded to make sure their homes are prepared for wintery conditions as the country braces itself for stormy weather.

Halifax Home Insurance had a 42% increase in storm claims between the winter months of 2019 and 2020.

These surged to more than 800 claims in October, representing a 168% increase from the previous year as Storm Aiden swept across the country.

There was also a swell of flood claims with a 167% increase between December 2019 and December 2020.

And with Storm Arwen expected to hit UK shores this weekend, the insurer is urging households to take precautions.

Tim Downes, senior claims manage at the bank, said: “While the weather has been warmer than normal for this time of year, that is soon set to change with a cold snap expected over the weekend.

“Homes are more at risk of storm damage during the winter months as the mercury drops, bringing rain, wind and even snow. That’s why it’s important to make sure homes are properly prepared when the weather takes a turn.

“This includes carrying out essential checks, having a winter weather kit prepared and having the right insurance in place to help protect your home should the weather cause any unexpected damage.”

Top tips for prepping for winter weather

Halifax Home Insurance has published the following helpful advice for households to be ready for stormy weather: