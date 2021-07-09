You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Lloyds fined £90m for misleading customers about home insurance quotes

0
Written by: Emma Lunn
09/07/2021
The regulator said the bank failed to ensure that language in home insurance renewals communications was clear, fair and not misleading
Lloyds fined £90m for misleading customers about home insurance quotes

The bank has paid out £13.6m to 350,000 customers following an investigation into home insurance renewal policies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Lloyds Bank £90m for failures in communications for home insurance renewals between 2009 and 2017. The bank failed to ensure that language contained within millions of home insurance renewals communications was clear, fair and not misleading.

The fine related to communication sent to customers by four Lloyds brands: Lloyds Bank General Insurance (LBGI) Limited, St Andrew’s Insurance Plc, Lloyds Bank Insurance Services Limited and Halifax General Insurance Services Limited.

Between January 2009 and November 2017 Lloyds sent nearly nine million renewal communications to home insurance customers which included language to the effect that they were receiving a “competitive price” at renewal.

But Lloyds didn’t substantiate the “competitive price” language included in the renewal communications by taking steps to check that it was accurate. Policies were renewed in respect of approximately 87% of renewal communications containing this language.

The bank rewrote its renewal communications and began to remove “competitive price” wording from 2009 onwards, but the language remained in a substantial number of renewals communications throughout the period concerned.

The FCA says this caused a “risk of harm” for the majority of Lloyds’ home insurance customers who received the communication, because it was likely that the premium quoted to them at renewal would have increased when compared to their prior premium.

Renewal premiums offered to customers would also likely have been higher than the premium quoted to new customers, or customers that chose to switch insurance provider. This was particularly likely to be the case for customers who renewed repeatedly.

Separately, Lloyds informed about half a million customers that they would receive a discount based on either their “loyalty”, on the fact they were a “valued customer” – but the described discount was not applied and was never intended to apply.

This affected about 1.2 million renewals, with approximately 1.5 million communications sent by LGBI. The erroneous discount language was only identified and rectified by Lloyds during the course of the FCA’s investigation.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “Firms must ensure their communications with customers are clear, fair and not misleading. LBGI failed to ensure that this was the case. Millions of customers ended up receiving renewal letters that claimed customers were being quoted a competitive price which was unsubstantiated and risked serious consumer harm.”

The watchdog has not established whether individual customer behaviour would have been different had the communications in this case been clear, fair and not misleading.

The FCA hasn’t forced Lloyds to refund or compensate affected customers, but the bank has voluntarily made payments of about £13.5m to customers who received communications that erroneously referred to the application of a discount when none was applied. This has been taken into account in the assessment of the financial penalty.

Under the FCA’s new rules, which come into effect on 1 January 2022, insurers will be required to offer renewing customers a price that is no higher than they would pay as a new customer. The FCA estimates that these measures will save consumers £4.2bn over 10 years, by removing the ‘loyalty penalty’ and making the market work better.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Lack of property supply pushes up prices

With buyer demand still outstripping new homes on the market, house prices are only going one way

Close
+ +