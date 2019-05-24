You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Most homebuyers are failing to take advice on insurance

0
Written by:
24/05/2019
Despite the majority using a broker to help find the right mortgage deal, many don't seek financial advice when it comes to covering their home and income
Most homebuyers are failing to take advice on insurance

Homebuyers are failing to protect themselves for the worst by not taking out additional life or critical illness insurance.

And if they do take out insurance, many are not taking financial advice, preferring to go direct for their cover.

That’s according to broker One77 Mortgages, which surveyed over 5,000 homeowners about the financial products they chose and the advice they took.

Under-covered

Despite the majority using a broker to help find the right mortgage deal, many don’t seek financial advice when it comes to covering their home and income.

Just 35% opted for life insurance via their broker, while even less opted for critical illness insurance (26%).

And only 13% of those asked stated they had taken out buildings and contents insurance, with the majority choosing not to.

Managing director of One77 Mortgages, Alastair McKee, said: “It’s worrying to see how many homeowners are continuing to take a risk, particularly where life and serious illness insurance is concerned.

“We appreciate that buying a house is probably the most expensive purchase you will make, and it may feel like you’re being upsold additional insurance cover that isn’t really necessary. However, when the worst does happen it can plunge people into severe financial difficulty if they don’t have the relevant protection, and we’ve seen this happen on numerous occasions.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
moving home boxes
Hidden costs of moving can add up to £2K

Over a third of Brits admit they could have done more research into the cost of moving home

Close