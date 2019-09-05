Nearly half of movers would consider a DIY removal

You could save money by not hiring a professional removal firm, but if something goes wrong you may not be insured

Nearly half of potential house-sellers (49%) would cut costs by undertaking a DIY house removal, according to GoCompare Home Insurance.

Over a third (38%) said they would hire a van and move themselves while 12% would use their own vehicle or enlist help from friends.

Although it could save on costs, this could invalidate your home contents insurance warned the price comparison site.

It compared 400 home contents insurance policies, which revealed that not all provide cover for house removals. And, where cover is available, it varies widely between policies.

Most (78%) policies cover belongings during a house removal as standard, 12% only did so if the policyholder had chosen to top-up their cover to include accidental damage. One in 10 policies didn’t provide any cover for removals.

Cover is typically only valid if the removal is undertaken by a professional firm. Fragile items such as glassware and china are usually only insured if they have been professionally packed. Cover for valuables such as personal money, jewellery, stamps and coins is typically excluded and not all policies cover possessions left in storage.

GoCompare’s home insurance expert Ryan Fulthorpe, said: “Whether you rent or own your home, moving can be an expensive and stressful business. People can make substantial savings by doing more of the work themselves. But, with a lot to organise, making sure their possessions are insured during the move probably isn’t something most people consider.

“Whether you decide to move yourself or employ a professional firm, you’ll need to contact your home contents insurer in advance of your moving date. They’ll be able to let you know what cover, if any, is provided for your possessions while they are in transit and highlight any limits or restrictions which may apply.”

Ryan continued: “To transfer your contents insurance to your new property, you’ll need to provide your insurer with details of your new home. Premiums are based on the type of property, its postcode and the value of your belongings. So, your insurer will want to recalculate your premium accordingly.

“Changing address can be a good time to shop around and change your home insurer. While your current insurer may have offered the best deal on your old property – they might not be so competitive for your new home. However, before committing to switch, you should check your existing insurer’s cancellation charges to make sure that these don’t wipe out any potential savings.”