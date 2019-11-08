Revealed: the top 20 UK burglary hotspots

November is a prime time for burglaries yet one in five victims don’t call the police

Those living in London are the most likely to be a victim of theft, with Carlisle and Manchester also being crime hotspots, according to the Coop Insurance.

Based on hundreds of thousands of insurance claims and a YouGov survey of 4,000 UK adults, the report looks at crime trends across UK neighbourhoods and the effect it has on those who have been victims.

Top 20 burglary hotspots

Below are the top 20 home contents theft hotspots across the country:

London Carlisle Manchester Salisbury Chelmsford Slough Bolton Twickenham Halifax Dartford Birmingham Watford Oldham Wigan Bradford Wolverhampton Lancaster Croydon Cambridge Northampton

How common is burglary?

One in three adults have been a victim of neighbourhood crime, according to Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch.

They found that Fridays in November are most popular times for burglars to strike.

However, a signifincant minority – a fifth – of neighbourhood crime victims didn’t contact the police after a theft at their home.

When asked why, over half (59%) said they weren’t convinced that the police would do anything about it and a further one in six (16%) didn’t trust that the police would be able to help them.

Top tips to protect your home

As we enter the winter months, Co-op Insurance is warning people to ensure they have robust security measures in place to keep their homes safe.

The number of theft claims increase by a third (35%) in the months following the clocks going back, with November being the month when most burglaries take place.

Co-op Insurance’s top tips to protect homes from burglary are:

Leave a light on when out or invest in a light timer

Install exterior security lights at the front and back of the property

If possible, invest in a CCTV system

Don’t post locations on social media sites

Ensure doors and windows are locked

Set burglar alarms

Ensure sheds/outbuildings are secured

Don’t leave valuables on display

Never leave car keys within easy reach of a letterbox

Don’t leave ladders outside your home.

Whilst clearly there is a financial impact on victims of neighbourhood crime, Co-op’s research also shows the lasting emotional impact on those targeted.

Of those people who have had their properties broken into, eight in 10 (80%) say the crime has impacted their day-to-day life. One in five (23%) said they feel scared that it will happen again, whilst one in six (16%) say they still feel traumatised from the incident. As a result, one in ten have now moved to a new property.

Colin Butler, head of insurance at Co-op Insurance, said: “Unfortunately, year on year, our claims data shows that darker nights lead to more burglaries. As the nights draw in, we’re urging people to be vigilant when it comes to their personal safety, as well as the safety of their home.”