Storm-proofing your home is as easy as ABC

With the winter weather causing untold damage and disruption, it pays to know how to protect your property

Protecting your home from winter weather is hugely important, and Storms Arwen and Barra have highlighted the damage that can be caused to property, with many people still out of power.

To help keep you and your prized possessions safe, whatever the weather, GoCompare Home Insurance has published its guidance to protect your property.

And they’ve set it out to be as easy as ABC.

A is for Annual maintenance

Keeping up with regular maintenance on your property will help avoid unnecessary calls to your insurance provider, as well as making it more likely that any claims for storm damage will go through.

Hannah Isitt, GoCompare’s Home Insurance expert, said: “Damage caused by wear and tear, or problems caused by a lack of maintenance are among the main reasons for insurers rejecting household claims. Home insurance provides financial protection against damage from major events like fires, storms, or floods – but it does not cover damage caused by day-to-day use or poor upkeep.”

B is for Be buildings aware

Batten down the hatches!

Before major bad weather hits, there are a number of things you can do to limit the chances of storm damage. GoCompare’s advice (as long as it’s safe to do so) is to tie down anything likely to fall or be blown away, like garden furniture and equipment. If you’ve strung up your Christmas lights, take the time to check they are thoroughly secured.

Tidy everything away if you can, away from the high winds.

C is for Contents in the open

If you have contents out in the open, like chairs or plant pots, these could be covered in your insurance policy. However, your insurer might stipulate there are certain conditions you have to adhere to.

Isitt explained: “With some items it’s just not practical to move them inside, so a number of insurance providers will cover contents that are left out in the open, like sun loungers and plants. In order to qualify for a claim though, you might have to take what they deem as ‘reasonable steps’ to protect the items yourself. This might include securing items to the ground and using covers.”

“We always recommend reading your policy documents carefully so that you know what you are and aren’t covered for. That way, if you do need to make a claim, you’ll be well prepared.”

“Insurance providers are all different when it comes to storm cover and what you can claim for, so don’t rush things when it comes to getting to know your policy. Read your documents carefully and if there’s anything you’re unsure of, contact your insurance provider for clarification.”