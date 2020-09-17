When DIY becomes dangerous, it’s time to call in the pros

Most insurers will insist you maintain your property as part of your home cover, and failure to do so could affect a claim

One in four people hurt themselves while doing DIY, according to Admiral.

Yet many of us try to tackle jobs ourselves that really need to be handled by the professionals.

Some home improvement and maintenance jobs should only be carried out by a professional, but are regularly being attempted by homeowners unaware of regulations, putting themselves and others at risk.

One in 10 people (10%) thought it would be ok to attempt re-wiring electrical work themselves, something that needs expert approval.

Meanwhile, 7% of people thought they could install a boiler themselves, a job that needs to be undertaken by a certified professional, and 6% said they thought it was ok to install a gas appliance themselves.

Of those who injured themselves attempting DIY tasks, more than a fifth (22%) needed first-aid attention and 2% had a major injury, ending up in hospital.

Noel Summerfield, head of home insurance at Admiral, said: “It’s concerning that some tasks like electrical work and gas appliance installation are being mistaken for jobs suitable to DIY and other essential home maintenance tasks like boiler services and electrical safety checks are being ignored, putting households at risk.

“We’d recommend homeowners check the legal requirements and that they are capable before embarking on DIY, calling in a professional where required and reading up on tips and advice if attempting a job themselves to minimise the risk of a disaster. That way they can ensure their home is left looking like a palace.”

Impact on insurance

Many respondents were also unaware that failing to keeping your property in good working order can impact your home insurance, with 14% believing that maintenance and insurance were unconnected, and 40% confessing they’d never even considered it.

Only 23% of people knew that not completing regular home maintenance tasks could affect their claim.

Like most insurers, Admiral requires that its customers maintain their property in a good state of repair. Failing to do this can affect any claims you want to make as a result.

Despite this 44% of homeowners admitted having never completed or paid a professional to do an electrical safety check, while 39% haven’t checked their downpipes and 36% have failed to check roof tiles. Over a fifth (22%) admit to never clearing their gutters and drains.