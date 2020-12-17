 + +
You are here: Home -

240K buyers could miss Stamp Duty holiday deadline

0
Written by:
17/12/2020
High demand from buyers this year has led to mortgage and purchase delays, but those who don't complete on time could pay thousands in Stamp Duty
240K buyers could miss Stamp Duty holiday deadline

The Stamp Duty holiday cut off date next year could leave up to 240,000 home buyers with an unexpected bill, according to Yorkshire Building Society.

The mutual estimated that’s how many buyers could potentially miss the deadline and end up having to pay Stamp Duty when they were expecting not to.

End of the holiday

The Government announced a temporary Stamp Duty freeze on property purchases up to £500,000 in July, which is set to come to a hard stop on 31 March 2021.

As it stands, to benefit from the tax reprieve, buyers must have completed their sale by the deadline.

But the Society estimated there could be 239,964 sales which have been agreed by the deadline, but are yet to complete.

These buyers could be left with an unexpected tax bill of £2,400 on an average priced home, rising to £15,000 on properties worth £500,000.

Stamp Duty taper

Instead, the Society is calling for the introduction of a Stamp Duty taper, which would allow any agreed property purchases which have had a mortgage approval granted by 31 March until 30 June 2021 to complete their sales with the benefit of the temporary Stamp Duty reduction.

New mortgage commitments approved after 31 March would not benefit from the reduced rates.

Nitesh Patel, strategic economist at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The Stamp Duty holiday is coming to a dead halt on 31 March, 2021, which may not give enough time to for buyers and sellers with agreed sales and mortgage approvals, to complete.

“This may cause issues for home-buyers, who may need to find thousands of pounds for an unexpected tax bill. It could even cause some transactions to fall through.

“We therefore would like to see a stamp duty taper, which would give a three-month grace period to sales which are already agreed with a mortgage in place.

“This is also very likely to be an extraordinarily busy period for mortgage lenders and other professionals in the house-buying industry. Social distancing is likely to remain in place for businesses until the deadline, allowing an extra three months to help for buyers who have mortgages approved and sales would be a sensible solution.”

Tagged:
+
+

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Help to Buy logo
Revised Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme now open

Help to Buy is changing: Here's what you need to know

Close
+ +