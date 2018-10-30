£40K: That’s the premium paid to buy in an English market town

Market towns are attractive and popular places to live, but how much would you pay for a home in one?

There is an average premium of £41,633, or 17% higher than the average, to buy in one of England’s pretty market towns, said Lloyds Bank.

The lender found that house prices in these popular areas have grown by 23% in the past 10 years to an average of £290,775, nearly eight times more than the average earnings across England.

London commuter belt

Buyers are particularly drawn to home county market towns, which have seen the highest house price increases in the past decade.

The top 10 market towns (found in Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Kent, and Essex) have seen house prices grow on average 60% since 2008 compared to the average market town growth of 23%.

Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, close to the Chiltern Hills and within a 40 minute commute to London, carries the largest house price premium with homes costing 158% (or £644,995) above the county average of £408,980. The most affordable market town can be found further north in Ferryhill, Durham, where the average home will cost buyers £78,317, 93% (£975,658) less than Beaconsfield (£1,053,975).

In the past five years house prices in market towns have risen by an average of £915 per month.

Andrew Mason, mortgages product director at Lloyds Bank, said: “With house prices rising by almost £1,000 a month in the most popular market towns over the past five years, the value put on quality of life and curbside appeal is clear. Homebuyers continue to be attracted to towns on the commuter belt into London and are prepared to pay extra to live there. For home buyers who are looking for market charm, but not necessarily needing to commute to London, the most affordable towns reside in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North.”