A third of property viewings now conducted online

Despite the restrictions on viewing properties having been relaxed in mid-May, a significant minority of buyers are still looking at potential homes online

A huge number of property viewings were still conducted virtually last month, even though estate agents have been able to resume in-person viewings since mid-May, according to Andrews Property Group.

The estate agent said that a third of viewings conducted in October were virtual. And the number of virtual viewings is likely to increase further this month, with the country in lockdown again.

Unlike the first lockdown when agents were asked to close their branches, the property market has been able to remain open during the second lockdown.

In-person viewings, valuations and surveys are able to take place in line with Covid-secure guidelines, although the Government has advised that initial viewings are done virtually wherever possible.

Demand still high

Buyer appetite is remains high despite lockdown, said Andrews Property Group, driven by the stamp duty holiday which ends in March 2021.

Viewing numbers in October were up 6.5% compared to September, the highest level of viewings in any single month this year.

David Westgate, group chief executive, said: “The distraction of rising Covid-19 cases, regional lockdowns and the Government announcing a second lockdown, didn’t dissuade buyers last month keen to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday.

“Buyer activity remained at healthy levels in October, and with the Government announcing that the property market can remain open during November, buyer levels should remain strong this month.

“Buyers will also be fully aware that transactions, from an offer being accepted through to completion, are taking longer than normal and they won’t want to miss out on the stamp duty saving. The motivation to get it done will be high.