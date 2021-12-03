You are here: Home -

Affordable house building through Homes England lowest since 2017/18

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
03/12/2021
The figures reveal a seven per cent year-on-year decline in affordable homes delivery
Affordable house building through Homes England lowest since 2017/18

Construction of affordable homes delivered through Homes England programmes fell to 9,255 properties between April and September, the lowest number built over a six month period since 2017/18.

Meanwhile, the number of homes priced at market value under construction using Homes England grant funding rose from 2,685 to 3,974 year-on-year.

Figures released by Homes England, a public body that receives funding from the government to deliver affordable housing, show a seven per cent year-on-year decline between April and September in its affordable homes delivery.

Not since the six months to September 17/18 when construction of 6,968 affordable homes began, have rates of housing starts been so low.

According to the public body, affordable homes delivery fell because developers could no longer bid for funding through its shared ownership programme. A new affordable homes programme was launched in April.

The aim of the new scheme is to provide over £7.39bn of grant funding through Homes England from April 2021 to help pay for the construction of up to 130,000 new homes outside of London by March 2026.

Overall, homes delivered by Homes England partners reached 13,229 between April and September, up from 12,652 the year before, an increase of five per cent. However, compared to the same period in 2019, housing starts were down by 27 per cent.

Homes England programmes are funded by the government to allow housing associations, builders, community groups and local authorities to build affordable homes.

Schemes include affordable homes to buy and rent built by local authorities and housing associations, shared ownership homes and some housing sold at open market value.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.