You are here: Home -

August sees boost in the number of homes sold

0
Written by:
21/09/2021
The Stamp Duty holiday, super-low mortgage rates and the shift to working from home are all adding fuel to the red-hot housing market
August sees boost in the number of homes sold

﻿Sales of homes in August were up 28% compared to July, reaching 106,150, according to official figures from HM Revenue & Customs.

This was a 24% rise compared to August 2020 and close to pre-pandemic levels in August 2019.

Paul Stockwell, chief commercial officer at Gatehouse Bank, said: “Housing transactions have been hugely influenced by stamp duty holiday deadlines this year, with one more still to go.

“August’s bounce in sales represents a bit of a relief rally, coming straight after the cliff edge created by June’s taper, and the ultimate end of the tax break this month is likely to deliver one final unseasonal jump on the figures.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, reckons the market will remain strong beyond the final Stamp Duty holiday deadline at the end of this month. He said: “Today’s transaction statistics, which show a big increase from July’s numbers, evidence that deeper changes in lifestyle preferences are set to support consistently high levels of market activity long term, and that buyers aren’t being deterred even by an increase in their tax bill.

We may not see quite the same level of intensity that we saw in the spring, which was the product of an unprecedented set of market forces, but we’re already starting to see signs of a return to relatively high levels of activity coming into the autumn, with transactions close to pre-pandemic levels.”

And Jamie Thompson of Manchester-based Jamie Thompson Mortgages, added that low mortgage rates were fuelling the growth in sales: “Stupendously cheap mortgages and financial stimulus in the form of the Stamp Duty holiday have been a major contributor to the property transaction volumes and price growth of the past year, but so, too, have the lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic,” he said. “That’s reflected very clearly in the strong August transactions data.

“The availability of ultra-cheap mortgages and people continuing to reassess what they want from a property will maintain a degree of transactions during the rest of the year. There is still a lot of fire among first-time buyers in particular, who are being supported by lenders across the board.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

+ +