You are here: Home -

Average house price exceeds £260,000 for the first time

0
Written by:
02/03/2022
House prices continue to rise, but the cost of living crisis could start to bite soon
Average house price exceeds £260,000 for the first time

House price growth sped up in February, rising 1.7% over the month, according to Nationwide.

The lender said the average house price now exceeds £260,000 for the first time, having risen £29,000 over the last year alone.

Annual UK house price growth increased to 12.6% in February, from 11.2% in January.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The price of a typical home is now £44,138 (20%) higher than in February 2020 – the month before the pandemic struck the UK.

“The continued buoyancy of the housing market is a little surprising, given the mounting pressure on household budgets from rising inflation, which reached a 30-year high of 5.5% in January, and since borrowing costs have started to move up from all-time lows in recent months.”

Rob Gill, founder of London-based Altura Mortgage Finance, added: “February saw the property market once again defy logic, as demand remained robust. First-time buyers, in particular, have been taking advantage of decreased competition for flats, especially those without outside space, as families seek to trade up for more space in the post-pandemic era.

“Flats also have less competition from landlords who have faced an increasing squeeze in recent years from lower tax breaks and higher regulatory costs.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.