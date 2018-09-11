You are here: Home -

The best and worst mortgage lenders revealed

0
Written by: Antonia Di Lorenzo
11/09/2018
Two of the top three lenders are building societies, but which mutual took top spot?
The best and worst mortgage lenders revealed

Principality Building Society has been ranked the best mortgage lender, with First Direct and Nationwide coming in joint second place, a satisfaction survey has found.

Principality achieved a customer score of 80%, with nine in 10 customers saying they did not experience any problems with their mortgage, according to the latest survey by campaign group Which?.

The building society gains five stars for flexibility of payments on its mortgage, and nearly all customers said they were satisfied with their mortgage.

First Direct and Nationwide Building Society both scored 77% to come in joint second. Virgin Money came fourth with a score of 76%, Coventry Building Society claimed fifth place with 75% and Skipton Building Society received a score of 73% to come sixth.

Worst performers

Kensington was bottom with a customer satisfaction score of just 56%. According to the survey, the lender received two stars on value for money and two-thirds of customers have paid the standard variable rate on their mortgage.

However, Which? highlighted that Kensington specialised in lending to people with bad credit ratings or complex circumstances, so its rates are higher due to the increased level of risk it takes on.

Accord Mortgages received the second-worst customer score of 61%, with one in seven of its customers being dissatisfied with their mortgage.

The survey of more than 3,500 mortgage customers looked at customer service, the mortgage application process and value for money.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Halifax’s £1K cashback deal is back

Halifax has brought back its cashback offer to first-time buyers, home movers and remortgagors, but the deal only lasts two...

Close