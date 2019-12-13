You are here: Home -

Boris win to boost UK housing market

0
Written by:
13/12/2019
The Conservative Party's decisive victory in the General Election sent financial markets soaring, but what does it mean for the property market?
Boris win to boost UK housing market

Property experts have welcomed the General Election result, saying that the certainty provided by a majority Government committed to Brexit will boost the stagnated housing market.

Buyers and sellers have been holding off purchasing homes or putting their property on the market until they knew the election outcome, as we reported in Surveyors report a nation of buyers and sellers ‘holding back’.

Now there are hopes of a New Year boom in transactions following a subdued 2019.

David Westgate, chief executive at Andrews Property Group, said: “The property market will be one of the main beneficiaries of Friday’s decisive General Election result.

“Such a conclusive victory for Boris Johnson has the potential to turbocharge the property market and get it out of its current rut.

“For three years the property market has been gripped by political uncertainty and deadlock but now it can finally move on. There’s every chance we are now at the beginning of a market cycle that may not peak until 2027 or beyond, with growth of around 4% a year.

Jonathan Samuels, CEO of the property lender, Octane Capital, agreed: “The UK property market got the result it wanted. After three years of stagnation, the extent of the Conservative victory could see transaction levels really pick up in 2020.

“The property market will enter 2020 with a spring in its step but all eyes will be on how the economy holds up as we exit the EU.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Surveyors report a nation of buyers and sellers ‘holding back’

The overall market is subdued but there is pent-up demand going into 2020

Close